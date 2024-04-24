 Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar Jail after spike in sugar level : The Tribune India

  • Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar Jail after spike in sugar level

Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar Jail after spike in sugar level

AAP gives credit to Lord Hanuman

Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar Jail after spike in sugar level

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered a “low dose” of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail said on Tuesday, with the AAP commenting that it was because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

‘Tihar a torture chamber for CM’

The Tihar Jail has become a torture chamber for Kejriwal and he is being kept under the surveillance of Prime Minister’s Office and L-G office 24 hours a day. — Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP

According to a Tihar official, Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of the AIIMS doctors. His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which the doctors at the Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin dose, the official said.

The AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, alleged that the Tihar Jail had become a torture chamber for Kejriwal and he was being kept under the surveillance of Prime Minister’s Office and Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) office 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders said Kejriwal was administered insulin for the first time after his blood sugar levels reached 320 mg/dl.

Singh said “by the grace of Hanuman ji”, the struggle of the people of Delhi that was going on for the last 23 days fructified, as Kejriwal was administered insulin.

He said a CM, who has been a diabetic for the last 20 to 22 years and worked for the people in setting up mohalla clinics, built hospitals, brought Farishtey scheme (for accident victims) was not being given insulin for the last 23 days.

“PM Modi and his office watch what Kejriwal is doing 24 hours a day by accessing the CCTV link,” he said, adding that Hitler also used to make torture chambers for his opponents. “The L-G is leaving aside the work of the people of Delhi and is busy seeing how much harassment and torture Kejriwal is being subjected to,” he added.

During a shobha yatra organised in Greater Kailash, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Hanuman ji has given insulin to his bhakt Kejriwal. We had to fight in court for insulin. But today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, with the blessings of Bajrang Bali, he has got insulin. Every year, we take out a shobha yatra on Hanuman Jayanti. This time we are asking Bajrang Bali that Kejriwal should have good health and long life.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

“We all must unite to address challenges, including inflation and unemployment. We aspire to make India a Vishwa Guru (world leader) and secure the release of Shri Arvind Kejriwal from jail. With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal has made significant strides in education, healthcare, electricity, and water provision in Delhi. Today marks a very auspicious occasion. Earlier, the jail administration had denied insulin to Kejriwal, but today they provided it,” stated Somnath Bharti, AAP candidate from New Delhi.

