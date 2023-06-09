Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was heckled by a group of people in the audience at the inauguration of the east Delhi campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) here today.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed BJP supporters for the ruckus during his speech. Following the heckling, Kejriwal was caught losing his cool and asking the organisers why he was called to deliver a speech.

Responding to the hecklers, who raised pro-PM Modi chants, Kejriwal said if the education system could improve by “such slogans”, it would have in the last 70 years.

“Please let me speak for five minutes. I urge people from this party and the other party to let me speak. I know you might not like my ideas and thoughts. You can make comments, but this is not right. Everyone has the right to speak in this democracy,” Kejriwal said in an appeal to the workers of both the parties — AAP and BJP — attending the inauguration ceremony.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Singh was also heckled before her speech, and she replied to the hecklers by saying “this was why education is important”.