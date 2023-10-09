Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant on Sunday in Delhi’s Burari area.

He called it “the largest” C&D waste recycling plant in the country, spread over approximately seven acres.

The plant will have a recycling capacity of 2,000 tonne. The plant will recycle waste into tiles, bricks and other products for reuse.

“There are four C&D plants in Delhi, including Jahangirpuri, Rani Khera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala, where 5,000 tonne of debris will be recycled daily,” Kejriwal said.

He spoke of a plan to build another plant in Okhla. “Delhi generates 6,500 tonne of waste daily. By installing another 1,000 tonne plant in Okhla, the capacity of existing plants will increase.” Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said, “Our goal is to make Delhi beautiful. For it, C&D plants are crucial. We have an aim of making Delhi neat and clean and the most beautiful city.”

Kejriwal along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the plant where officials explained that with the use of modern technology, waste would be transformed into usable products such as tiles, bricks and roadbase.

MCD Mayor Oberoi said, “Delhi is being made not only garbage-free, but also debris-free.”

