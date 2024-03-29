Kejriwal instigating constitutional crisis: BJP

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 28
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari held a joint press conference on Thursday, accusing Arvind Kejriwal of instigating a constitutional crisis in the national capital.
‘Looters to be held accountable by law’
The lament of today’s AAP is that amidst the cry for a change, everyone is suspicious of each other’s intentions. I believe that those who have looted Delhi and deceived people will be held accountable by the law. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief
They raised questions regarding the alleged connections of the AAP with terror organisations. At the press conference, Sachdeva said, “The lament of today’s AAP is that amidst the cry for a change, everyone is suspicious of each other’s intentions. I believe that those who have looted Delhi and deceived Delhi will be held accountable by the law.”
Tiwari chimed in, stating, “A constitutional crisis has arisen within Delhi today.” He highlighted various grievances, including the “looting” of Delhi and the alleged misconduct of Kejriwal’s ministers.
The questions raised by Sachdeva to Kejriwal and the AAP were articulated in a series of inquiries. Sachdeva questioned the origin of a document claimed by Atishi to be a letter from Chief Minister Kejriwal, and whether it was provided to her by a third party. He also queried the feasibility and morality of running a government from jail, referencing Kejriwal’s statement about governing from behind bars.
Sachdeva questioned the alleged interactions between Kejriwal and individuals associated with terrorist organisations, urging the AAP to address viral videos, alleging financial transactions between Kejriwal and such groups. Additionally, he demanded clarification on a meeting between AAP MP Raghav Chadha and British MP Preet Kaur Gill, known for advocating Khalistan in London.
Sachdeva suggested that if Kejriwal lacked faith in his own MLAs, he should reconsider his attachment to power.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...