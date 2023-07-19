Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet today to decide on new DERC chairperson

PTI

New Delhi, July 18

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will meet on Wednesday to decide on the appointment of DERC chairman for which the AAP dispensation has furnished three names, official sources said. The Supreme Court had on Monday asked them to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the Capital's power regulator. The court will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday.

Post vacant since jan The post has been lying vacant since January. Kejriwal recommended retired HC judge Rajeev Srivastava’s name but he didn’t join.

The CM then put forth Justice Sangeet Lodha’s (retd) name, but the Centre appointed Justice Umesh Kumar (retd).

Kejriwal had in January recommended the name of retired HC judge Rajeev Kumar Srivastava. However, Srivastava in June refused to take charge citing personal reasons. On June 21, the CM recommended the name of Justice Sangeet Lodha (retd), but the Centre appointed Justice Umesh Kumar (retd), drawing criticism from AAP government.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court #VK Saxena