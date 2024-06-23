Kejriwal loses 8kg in 3 months, AAP seeks parantha-puri in his jail diet

PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has lost 8 kg of weight since his arrest on March 21, the AAP said on Saturday, while adding that a medical board of the AIIMS has recommended including “parantha and puri”in his diet.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put an interim stay on the bail granted to Kejriwal by a trial court in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The high court is likely to pronounce its reserved verdict on the trial court's bail granted to Kejriwal next week.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the regular weight loss of the CM is “highly worrisome.”

On March 21, the day he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal weighed 70 kg. The weight dropped to 63.5 kg on June 2 and further, to 62 kg on June 22, the party claimed.

“The medical board of the AIIMS, in view of the dropping weight of the CM, has recommended to include paratha and puri in his diet,” the statement said.

AIIMS got a few blood tests of Kejriwal conducted, it said, adding that the tests for heart ailments and cancer have not been conducted yet.

The AAP national convenor had sought an extension of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court by another week after June 2 to get the tests conducted, the party added.

