Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for the first time since the CBI raid at Manish Sisodia’s residence and said whatever happened was “unfortunate”, while hoping the situation would improve.

Amid the AAP’s tussle with the Lieutenant Governor, Kejriwal had skipped the previous three weekly meetings, scheduled every Friday, including one on August 19 when Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia’s residence was raided.

The raid was conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. LG Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the implementation of the liquor policy.

“Whatever happened was unfortunate. I hope the situation will improve. We had a discussion in a very cordial atmosphere,” Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

He said the Friday meetings in the last few weeks could not take place as he was out of Delhi “by chance”.

“The meeting today was very good… Several issues were discussed. I requested him to improve MCD work together as filth in the city has become a big issue. I also offered the Delhi government’s help in removing garbage dumps that will take years with the present speed of work,” he said.

The meeting lasted nearly 40 minutes.

The AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Chief Minister Kejriwal has taken “a positive step” forward to meet with the LG this week “despite all the personal attacks and slander.”

“Even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the LG Office have been at loggerheads and engaged in a heated war of words due to the political situation in the state, the chief minister met with the LG for the greater good of Delhi and to ensure the city’s progress doesn’t meet any roadblocks,” he said.

To avoid any “misunderstandings”, it is pertinent to understand that Chief Minister Kejriwal has been “put into power” by the people of Delhi continuously with “unwavering support” over the last three terms, Bharadwaj said.

The AAP spokesperson said the people of Delhi have elected Kejriwal to work for every Delhiite and ensure the welfare of the state.

“In recognition of this very fact, the chief minister has prioritised the development of Delhi above and beyond any form of politics. He has time and again stated that he can go any lengths for the development of Delhi and is ready to plead before anyone for it, if required,” he said.

“Due to this very fact the AAP and the chief minister have taken a step forward in this direction,” he added.

Bharadwaj said the interest of the people of Delhi is “paramount and sacrosanct” to the AAP and its government.

“No conflict can hinder our commitment towards it. No matter what, we will cooperate and work together for the development of Delhi,” he said. “Even if we have a political conflict or disagreement with the prime minister (Narendra Modi), it wouldn’t act as a deterrent for us in ensuring the growth of Delhi,” For the AAP, Bharadwaj said the “greater good” of Delhi and its people will always be of more value than “political or ideological conflicts”.

The relation between the AAP government in Delhi and the LG has worsened after the CBI probe into the liquor policy was recommended.

AAP leaders levelled charges of corruption against Saxena during his tenure as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Taking umbrage over the corruption charge, the LG launched a direct attack on Kejriwal in a series of tweets on September 1, accusing him of resorting to “diversionary tactics and false accusations” out of “desperation”.

Breaking his silence on the corruption allegation, the LG had said various issues including “grave anomalies” in the Excise Policy 2021-22 were flagged by him but “unfortunately” the response he received was in the form of “subterfuge” and “personal attack” on him.

The LG also sent legal notices to several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Responding to the legal action, Kejriwal had said that those in public life should be ready for any probe into allegations against them.

The chief minister, after his first meeting with Saxena who had taken charge as Lt Governor of Delhi in May, had said that they will meet at 4 pm every Friday to discuss various issues related to Delhi for coordination.