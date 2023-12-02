Kejriwal meets rat-hole miners from Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with rat-hole miners, who worked in the rescue operation of 41 workers stuck in the Uttarkashi Tunnel. The CM felicitated the labourers during the meeting. As many as 15 of these have been associated with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for many years.

DJB Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj and Water Minister Atishi were also present during the meeting.

The CM while talking to the miners said, “You risked your lives, worked day and night relentlessly, and saved the lives of the 41 people trapped in the tunnel.”

The labourers recalled their challenges they faced before reaching the people trapped in the tunnel.

