Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved the Premium Bus Aggregator Scheme 2023 – an app based luxury bus service to increase the use of public transportation and reduce air pollution.

The premium bus will be equipped with Wi-Fi, GPS and CCTV facilities. Kejriwal said the scheme is targeted to encourage people belonging to the upper and middle economic class to avail the public transport.

Green push Under this scheme, CNG buses older than three years won’t be allowed, and only electric buses could be inducted after January 1, 2025. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

“After eight years of long struggle, it is likely to be a reality soon.” the CM said.

Kejriwal said after taking suggestions from the public and Lieutenant-Governor, he has approved the scheme and it has now been sent to Raj Niwas for L-G’s approval.

Elaborating on the scheme Kejriwal, said since Delhi metro became operational, Delhiites switched to it for transportation from their personal vehicles but gradually it became crowded and people switched back to personal vehicles.

Kejriwal said standing won’t be allowed in these buses and seats could only be booked by an app. The facility of ‘on-the-bus booking’ will not be available and passengers will be picked from their desired location.

“Under this scheme, CNG buses older than three years won’t be allowed, and only electric buses could be inducted after January 1, 2025. It will be mandatory for licenced operators to include minimum of 25 buses in their fleet, with at least nine seats in each bus.” Kejriwal said.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Environment #Pollution