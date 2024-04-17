Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Delhi Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly playing the “victim card” amidst corruption allegations, stating that the public sees through his tactics.

“Kejriwal should stop portraying himself as a victim and confess to his involvement in corruption,” said Bidhuri. The remarks came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s recent visit to Kejriwal, which Bidhuri described as a “drama” aimed at garnering sympathy.

“He should confess to his involvement in corrupt practices instead of seeking public sympathy,” said Bidhuri.

Referring to the Delhi High Court’s remarks, Bidhuri highlighted that the court not only justified Kejriwal’s arrest but also affirmed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) evidence against him. The court’s stance, according to Bidhuri, dismisses any claims of political vendetta.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to deny immediate relief to Kejriwal, along with previous refusals to grant bail to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, further justifies the action taken by the probing agency, he said.

CM misused funds: BJP

Accusing Kejriwal of misusing government funds, Sachdeva said, “Arvind Kejriwal has played with the sentiments of Delhi people and will not forgive him.”

The Delhi BJP president said slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “People very well know that Delhi’s Tihar jail is under his government, and he is neither facing any harassment nor any torture.”

He further criticised Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh, saying, “Howsoever they may try, they cannot fool Delhiites with their misleading rhetoric.”

Sachdeva condemned Sanjay Singh’s statements, suggesting that he might have misunderstood Kejriwal’s comments. “He might have said that ‘I am Arvind Kejriwal involved in a liquor scam’,” Sachdeva said.

