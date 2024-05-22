Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that senior BJP leader Amit Shah called AAP supporters “Pakistani” during his visit to the Capital to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

I want to tell Yogi ji with full humility that your real enemies are sitting in your party. What is the use of abusing me? The PM and Shah have made a plan to remove you from the chair in UP. — Arvind Kejriwal, Chief minister

He said, “Your enmity is with me; you can abuse me, but the 2.5 crore people of Delhi are my family. You should not abuse my people. The people of the country will not tolerate this at all.”

Addressing the media in a digital press conference, he claimed that fewer than 500 people attended Shah’s public meeting in Delhi.

He alleged that Shah abused the people of Delhi and, regarding the “Pakistani” remark, said, “I want to ask him: the people of Delhi formed our government by giving us 62 seats with a 56 per cent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab gave us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and many other parts of the country gave us love. Are all these people Pakistani? PM Modi has chosen you as his successor, and you have become so proud of this that you have started abusing and threatening people. You have not become PM yet, and you are already so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM, because people are not forming a BJP government on June 4.”

Kejriwal also attacked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, who was also in Delhi on Monday. He said, “I want to tell Yogi ji with full humility that your real enemies are sitting in your party. What is the use of abusing me? The Prime Minister and Shah have made a complete plan to remove you from the chair in Uttar Pradesh. You should deal with them; why are you abusing Kejriwal in vain?”

In his 3.52 minute digital video, he said, “As the fifth phase of the elections has completed, it is becoming clear that on June 4 the Modi government would lose the polls and the INDIA bloc will form the government. I am saying this based on the various surveys done, and the findings of these surveys clearly show that on June 4, the INDIA bloc would get more than 300 seats on its own, and the INDIA bloc is moving towards giving a clean and stable government to the country.”

“If we want to save India, then we have to make the INDIA bloc win. If we want to expand India, then we have to make the alliance win,” he concluded.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was raising question over Shah’s rally. “Thousands gathered to listen to the Home Minister. Kejriwal’s character is to lie. We are just asking him to break his silence over the Swati Maliwal case. He should speak at least once for the honour of Maliwal,” he said.

He alleged that Kejriwal receives political funding from the foreign forces that are inimical to the growth of India.

BJP candidate from the South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “There were more than 50,000 people at Shah’s rally in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, but Kejriwal, as usual, is trying to mislead the public by lying. The truth is that by seeing that rally, Kejriwal understood that there is a wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across all seven seats in Delhi.”

