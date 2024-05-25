Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday snubbed former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry who send him good wishes for elections as Delhi went to polls.

Commenting on a photo which Kejriwal posted with his family after casting the vote on Saturday, Chaudhry said: “May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism.”

CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD, India or Pak so everyone with some conscience must be concerned….situation in Pak is very far for… https://t.co/3bPALKPi8L — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 25, 2024

Chaudhry had a few days ago similarly wished well for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sending him good wishes for poll victory, and had triggered a massive political row with top BJP brass led by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying in his rallies that INDIA bloc leaders are Pakistan sympathisers.

Retorting to Chaudhry Kejriwal said “Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very grim right now. You take care of your country.”

Chaudhry, who was a minister under former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wrote back, saying; “CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it Bangladesh, India or Pakistan so everyone with some conscience must be concerned….situation in Pak is very far from ideal but individuals must strive for better Society wherever they are.”

