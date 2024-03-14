Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the three-lane flyover in Moti Nagar on Wednesday. He said this was the 31st flyover to be constructed by the Delhi Government in the last nine years.

“While 63 flyovers existed in Delhi in 2014, 31 flyovers have been added in the past nine years by the AAP government. We are working on all fronts, for every area and every section of Delhi,” he added.

The Delhi CM said the flyover would connect Dhaula Kuan, Azadpur and Rohtak in Haryana. Part of Ring Road in the Northwest section of Delhi, the Moti Nagar flyover is an arterial road from the Raja Garden flyover to Punjabi Bagh.

It connects major areas of Northwest Delhi and North Delhi like Pitampura, Rohini and Shalimar Bagh. The total length of Moti Nagar flyover and the Raja Garden flyover is 1.68 km.

Addressing the public, Kejriwal said covering half a kilometre used to be a half an hour ordeal due to traffic congestion, but now it would be a breezy three-minute journey.

Kejriwal also unveiled the name plaque of the flyover.

“Moti Nagar flyover is just a small component, the bigger and primary component is the Club Road flyover, which will be ready by July. It took 18 months to build the Moti Nagar flyover and the Club Road flyover will be completed in about 21 months,” the CM stated.

Kejriwal said two types of work were currently underway in the Capital: for public welfare and for the development of infrastructure.

“Our initiatives such as providing free electricity had slightly reduced the burden of inflation on the public.

Approximately 73 per cent of Delhi residents receive zero electricity bills and power supply is now available for 24 hours a day,” said the Delhi CM.

He said, “Besides working in the spheres of health, education and electricity, we have made travel free for women on all the DTC buses.”

Additionally, the CM reiterated that the government would deposit Rs 1,000 every month into the purses of all Delhi women aged above 18 years under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. “Elections are coming soon, so we will implement it after the elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Atishi said with the inauguration of the flyover, there would be an annual reduction of six lakh litres of fuel consumption and 50 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“This flyover will benefit not only the people of Delhi and the environment, but also boost the economic growth of the national capital,” she added.

The PWD Minister further said that till 2014-15, Delhi was known for its traffic jams and was ranked on the fourth position in terms of congestion among cities all over the world, but today it has come down to the 44th position.

To reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions

