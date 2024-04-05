Kejriwal's photo behind jail: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 5

As BJP demanded immediate removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar portraits, Bhagat Singh's grandson hit out at AAP saying ‘attempt is being made to compare him with the legends’.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi.

She says, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should… pic.twitter.com/htOouPYJhX — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

During a digital briefing by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, the background had portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, flanking a photograph of the Delhi chief minister in jail.

Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday conveyed to AAP MLAs the chief minister's message from Tihar jail in a digital briefing.

The backdrop drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the AAP of hurting people's sentiments and demanded that Kejriwal's photograph be immediately removed.

Legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's grandson, Yadvinder Sandhu, “This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after watching this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends, I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities.”

The family of Bhagat Singh are angry with Sunita Kejriwal for putting Arvind Kejriwal's pic with Bhagat Singh & BR Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/6F41qjYOCL — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) April 5, 2024

“Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the people of the country. Contrarily, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is facing jail time over alleged corruption charges,” the grandson added.

