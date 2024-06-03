Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 2

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s surrender and return to Tihar Jail has elicited reactions from both critics and supporters.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticised Kejriwal, stating, “The political journey of this new leader began with swearing on his children that he would not enter politics, yet he eventually found himself in his ‘Raj Mahal’. He questions where the money is if he has committed a scam. He himself should provide answers to this question.”

Demanding accountability from the AAP leader, BJP leader Tarun Chugh remarked, “Kejriwal should disclose details about the chats, fund transfers and how he has allegedly defrauded the people of this country.”

Accusations of theatrics were also levelled against Kejriwal by the BJP. “The AAP and Kejriwal exhibit theatrical tendencies. He knew he had to return to jail, and whatever reprieve he received from the court expired yesterday. He brought his elderly parents forward to garner sympathy,” said a BJP spokesperson.

Before his surrender, Kejriwal addressed AAP party cadres and leaders at the AAP office at ITO. During his address, he urged his colleagues to concentrate on their work and the upcoming election results.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai defended Kejriwal, stating, “Kejriwal, who was out on bail, has now returned to jail, and I hope that after June 4, once this dictatorship period ends, he will be released soon. The entire country is questioning the accuracy of the exit polls.”

Another Delhi minister, Kailash Gahlot, praised Kejriwal’s dedication to his responsibilities. “Kejriwal has surrendered as per the schedule given by the Supreme Court. He visited Rajghat, Hanuman Mandir and also met with party leaders. The CM has instructed us not to worry about him and focus on serving the people of Delhi,” Gahlot stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Hardeep Puri