Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

New Delhi, April 27

Launching into the heart of East Delhi’s political arena, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ignited the campaign trail with her inaugural roadshow. This marked the onset of AAP’s fervent bid for victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a spirited crowd gathered in Kondli, she championed her husband’s resilience and the party’s vision for Delhi’s future.

“Aapka bhai, aapka mukhya mantri Arvind Kejriwal sher hai, koi unhe tod nahi sakta, woh jhunkengey nahi,” she declared, exuding confidence in her husband’s leadership amidst challenging times.

Standing tall through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita, with folded hands, extended gratitude to the thronging supporters who eagerly awaited her arrival. In her address, she levelled accusations against the authorities, alleging that Kejriwal’s incarceration was a consequence of his commitment to the welfare of Delhi residents.

“Kejriwal was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened mohalla clinics for Delhi residents,” she said, evoking cheers from the crowd.

With fervour and determination, she urged the masses to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers, emphasising the imperative to safeguard democracy and the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

“We need to save our Constitution from the clutches of dictatorship,” she implored, echoing the sentiments of those gathered.

Supporters, buoyed by the AAP’s initiatives, showcased their allegiance, with women proudly displaying bus tickets symbolising the party’s commitment to providing free transportation services. Meanwhile, Congress workers, aligning with the INDIA bloc, rallied behind Sunita’s candidacy, echoing their disapproval of the arrests of prominent leaders.

“INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in Delhi,” declared Satveer Singh Bhati, a Congress worker, highlighting their unified stance against the alleged targeting of political figures.

Veer Singh, AAP supporter, lauded the grassroots origins of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar, emphasising his intimate understanding of the nation’s socio-economic fabric.

As the roadshow traversed through the bustling streets, Sunita’s resounding slogan, “Loktantra ko bachayenge aur tanashahi ko hatayenge”, reverberated, encapsulating the fervent aspirations and unwavering resolve of AAP’s supporters in East Delhi.

AAP ‘war room’ for LS elections

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s “war room” for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi was inaugurated by senior party leader Gopal Rai on Saturday. The “war room”, located at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, will have 12 teams for different purposes, Rai, who is the convener of the party’s Delhi unit, said. In-charges have been appointed for the four constituencies and they will ensure that the AAP’s poll campaigns are run in an organised manner, he said.

