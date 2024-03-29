Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi chief minister: Hardeep Puri

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

Union minister Hardeep Puri on Friday compared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and said she is perhaps preparing to hold the post of her husband.

"The madam your are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar," the senior BJP leader told reporters here at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's election office.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs was responding to a question about AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita.

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in ED custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bihar #Hardeep Puri #Rabri Devi