Kovind stresses need for constitutional awareness

New Delhi, December 7
Stressing the need for wider literacy about the constitutional among citizens, Former President Ram Nath Kovind today said the Indian Constitution prescribed a solution for every challenge.
“The Constitution of India is an effective guide containing solutions for every challenge. We need greater and widespread constitutional awareness among common citizens,” Kovind said at an event, where he unveiled a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches titled “Naye Bharat Ka Samved”. The book has been published by Prabhat Prakashan and was released under the aegis of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts today.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi hailed PM's efforts to honour Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly of India. She recalled the development of Panch Teerath -- five places linked to Ambedkar's life.
