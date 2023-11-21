L-G, AAP spar over Yamuna pollution

New Delhi, November 20
The Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Lieutenant Government VK Saxena tussled after a post by the LG criticising the government over the pollution in the Yamuna river.
The LG had wrote on X, “Chhath festival concluded today with Argha offered to Dinanath Lord Bhaskar. Chhathi Mother Yamuna departed, once again she was left dirty and polluted. Devotees were once again forced to offer prayers amidst silt, debris and rot.”
“Year after year, one promise after another, froth, sewer, effluent remain unchecked. The Govt convolutedly gets the Hon'ble HC to modify NGT's order. And the Yamuna flows festering,” he added.
Sources from the Delhi Government said: “In a tweet criticising the decision of the Supreme Court (SC), the LG is shockingly in contempt of the court. It is unfortunate a representative of the Central Govt considers themselves above the law.”
