 L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Meets ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, shares photos of water pilferage

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

AAP workers protest outside Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena advised Delhi ministers, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to refrain from engaging in a blame game and instead collaborate amicably with neighbouring states to address the prevailing water crisis in the National Capital. This advice came during a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Andarasu.

AAP workers hold protests

  • The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday protested against the Haryana Government over the allegations of depriving the national capital of its share of Yamuna water.
  • AAP Delhi state vice-president and MLA Kuldeep Kumar along with other party MLAs and workers protested at the BJP headquarters, Haryana Bhawan, Mandi House and Connaught Place.

Bharadwaj: L-G office misrepresenting facts

  • Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday criticised the office of the Lieutenant-Governor for issuing a misleading statement regarding the recent meeting about Delhi’s worsening water crisis.
  • According to Bharadwaj, the LG’s office had distorted the facts of the meeting in their press release. “The press release issued from the office of the L-G misrepresents the facts of the conversation held in the meeting,” Bharadwaj said.
  • Bharadwaj revealed that the entire meeting was recorded by three cameras installed by the L-G’s office. He called for these recordings to be made public. “I say with full conviction that the L-G will not release that video at any cost,” he stated.
  • The minister recounted how he and Atishi were initially barred from bringing their phones into the meeting.

Atishi had previously written to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding the reduced water supply from the Munak Canal, a crucial source of water for Delhi, which supplies water to seven out of the nine Water Treatment Plants (WTPs). Saxena emphasised, “Even if Haryana were to give additional water above its allocated share, Delhi did not have enough WTPs and capacity to treat the water and supply to the people of Delhi.”

A team comprising Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) officials, and senior officials from the Delhi and Haryana governments, had inspected the water supply at the Munak Canal’s head in Delhi on June 9. Raj Niwas officials corroborated the same saying, “The team had found the water supply from Haryana to be sufficient.”

The inspection revealed that on June 9, Haryana released 2,289 cusecs of water at Munak, with 1,161.084 cusecs allocated for Delhi against a quota of 1,050 cusecs. However, Delhi received only 960.78 cusecs at Bawana, indicating a loss of 200 cusecs, or 18 per cent, which exceeds the acceptable norm of less than five per cent.

The UYRB had highlighted this issue in a meeting on June 5, stating, “Urgent action is needed for the Delhi sub-branch to bring down water losses which is currently around 25 pc against the expected 5 pc.”

Raj Niwas officials attributed the water loss to non-maintenance of the Munak Canal within Delhi, citing leakages and unauthorised water theft by tankers. L-G shared photographs with the ministers showing tankers illegally lifting water from the canal.“In May, the average water received at Munak was 948 cusecs, and for June, it was 870 MGD. However, it remains unclear whether Himachal Pradesh has been releasing the additional 137 cusecs into the Yamuna,” Raj Niwas officials said.

Saxena urged the ministers to “take up the matter with the Government of Himachal Pradesh.”

Between June 1 and 8, all but one of Delhi’s WTPs operated beyond their capacity. On June 8, they collectively produced 854 MGD of water against a capacity of 821 MGD. The Wazirabad WTP, the only plant operating below capacity, produced 119.5 MGD against a capacity of 131 MGD due to the pondage area behind the Wazirabad barrage shrinking by 90 per cent from 4.26 meters to 0.42 meters, largely because of a decade of non-desiltation.

The meeting also addressed delays in commissioning the Chandrawal and Dwarka WTPs. While the Chandrawal WTP was delayed due to COVID-19, the Dwarka WTP, initially scheduled for commissioning within 18 months, faced delays due to funding shortages.

The L-G flagged the issue of 54 per cent unaccounted water and 40 per cent leakage in Delhi caused by theft and unrepaired pipelines. It was agreed that the DJB would prepare a concrete action plan to address these issues.

“Saxena assured that he will take up the matter of supply with the Government of Haryana and request them to give extra water on human grounds,” said an official. He also assured to address staffing issues at the DJB and the additional burden on its CEO.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

5
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

6
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

7
J & K

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

8
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma after win over Pakistan

10
India

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Don't Miss

View All
“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; Internet can’t keep calm
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

Top News

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

People’s PMO, not mine: Modi

People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

Opposition may field South MP for LS Speaker’s position

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

PM signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

SC gives AAP more time to vacate party office

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest