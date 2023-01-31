L-G appoints three in Delhi Police on compassionate grounds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Lieutenant-General (L-G) VK Saxena has overturned a decision of Delhi Police and directed the officials concerned to issue appointment letters to three dependents of police personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

The L-G gave the direction in three cases of appointments on compassionate grounds. Earlier, Delhi Police had rejected the applications of — Rakesh Kumar for the post of constable (driver), Ajay Kumar for the post of constable (driver) and Jitendra Bhadoria for the post of constable (executive) — on the ground of being over aged.

Saxena exercising his power under the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, relaxed the prescribed age criteria. Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar had appealed to the L-G seeking age relaxation of five months each while Bhadoria had sought age relaxation of six months.

The LG, while granting age relaxation, underlined that the deceased police personnel had left behind widows, old age parents, young children and unmarried daughter, and it was therefore important and in interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families financial conditions, had to be taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointments.

The LG, while deciding these applications, also found that 115 posts of constable (executive) and 28 posts of constable (driver) reserved for appointments on compassionate grounds were lying vacant.