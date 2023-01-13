L-G barring teachers from travelling to Finland for training, claims Sisodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

In a fresh standoff between Delhi Government and L-G, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has accused L-G of denying permission to the government school teachers to go for training in Finland.

Delhi Government said they had sent the proposal for approval to the L-G – who declined the proposal. Meanwhile, Delhi L-G office is yet to respond to the allegations.

Deputy CM Sisodia said, “L-G’s refusal to foreign exposure training of our teachers is an attack on Delhi’s education model. Instead of helping to make that education model more glorious, the L-G is focusing on stopping the unique initiatives. It is very shameful.”

Notably, Delhi government has already sent 1,079 teachers to different countries through its various foreign exposure training programmes. Of these, 59 teachers had gone to Finland, 420 to Cambridge and 600 to Singapore for training. Apart from this, till date 860 school principals have taken training in institutes like the IIM, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.