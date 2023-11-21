L-G clears enrolment of 10K home guards

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday cleared the enrolment of more than 10,000 new Home Guards personnel. The process for enrolment is set to be completed by March 2024.

The L-G has directed that 10 extra credits to be given to ex-Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs). This comes amid the ongoing protests by the CDVs posted as bus marshals in Delhi cluster and DTC buses.

The bus marshals, including the CDVs, were posted in the buses for women safety and smooth operation of bus services by the Transport Department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in 2015.

However, the Revenue and Finance Department had objected the appointment of CDVs as bus marshals. It had said that as per CDV rules, they could be called in as volunteers during national calamity and disaster.

Earlier this month, the services of the CDVs as bus marshals were stopped due to the same reason.

An official at the L-G office said: “Saxena reviewed the enrolment of 10,285 new Home Guard volunteers. He directed officials to squeeze timelines of the enrolment process from June 2024 to March 2024 and ensure transparency in selection.”

He also directed to provide 10 bonus points to ex-CDVs and complete the entire enrolment process at a fast pace by putting into place more teams and locations to complete the physical test process.

Once enrolled, these Home Guard Volunteers will be getting Rs 25,000 every month, the official added.

The officials added that Saxena also directed that the age limit for enrolment be brought down to 45 years from 60 years and to ensure that the personnel enrolled served the purpose of acting as auxiliary to the regular police force.

The minimum qualification for getting enrolled has also been raised from Class 10 to Class 12 in line with the required minimum qualification for appointment of constables in Delhi Police, the official said.

He said 15 teams comprising of a senior officer each of the district administration, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will serve as the board to assess the physical efficiency of the candidates who have applied at 10 locations.

This would ensure that the selection and screening process is completed with speed. To ensure transparency, this entire process will be filmed through CCTV cameras installed at all locations, he added.

Once the candidates clear the physical efficiency test, they will become eligible for the Computer-based Entrance Test (CBT). The enrolment process is expected to begin soon with the issuance of advertisement and the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test (PMET) will begin in the first week of February 2024. The CBT, following the PMET, will be completed thereafter and the final result will be out by March, 2024.

