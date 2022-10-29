L-G declares dry day on Chhath, asks Kejri to tackle toxic foam in Yamuna

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

In a first, Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday declared October 30 — Chhath Puja — as a dry day in the capital, invoking his special powers.

Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to tackle toxic foam in the Yamuna ahead of the festival.

In a letter to the CM, the L-G said, “The issue regarding foam and pollution in the Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently.”

The L-G’s orders mean that all liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed on October 30.

The L-G used his powers under Section 2 (35) of the Delhi Excise Act to declare the dry day on Chhath, sources said.

He also directed adequate attention to safety measures, including marking of danger zones, barricading of deep water to avoid accidents, lighting, deploying divers and rescue boats at ghats.

As many as 10,000 to 40,000 people would pray at the designated ghats across the city. Saxena said, “Proper planning for crowd management and securing law and order at all sites has already been discussed with the Delhi Police.”

He said it had been brought to his notice that more than 840 sites had been identified and designated for Chhath by the departments concerned.

“Anticipating large gatherings, it becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organisation the festival,” the letter stated.

He called for cleanliness of the ghats and arrangement of manpower and logistics.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority had been directed to ensure cleanliness and make arrangements for other amenities under their jurisdiction, the L-G said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot today visited the Hanthi Ghat near ITO to take stock of the preparations.

“Due to the pandemic we could not celebrate Chhath Puja for two years. As the situation is under control this year, the Delhi Government has set up 1,100 ghats. The departments concerned are working together to provide best services,” Gahlot said.

With the Municipal Corporation poll nearing, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone all out to woo devotees, who form a chunk of voters.