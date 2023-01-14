L-G denies rejecting Finland tour; AAP, teachers protest in Delhi

New Delhi, January 13
Delhi L-G office, on Friday, said that L-G has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland as Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party came out in protest of the LG’s actions and gheraoed the L-G House.
“Any statement on the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated,” said the L-G office in a statement issued on Friday. The L-G office further said that Delhi Government was advised to evaluate the proposal (sending teachers to Finland) in totality, and record the cost benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of the various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past.
The office further said that L-G also advised the Delhi Government for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness.
AAP Senior Leader and MLA Atishi said, “These teachers provide world class education to poor children studying in government schools of Delhi and brighten up their future; why is the LG stopping their training? LG should not let his hatred for CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party turn into hatred for the poor children of Delhi.”
