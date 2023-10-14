L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday, while reviewing the relocation scheme of industrial units in the state, expressed “displeasure” at the “non-completion and operationalisation” of industrial units that were to be relocated to Bawana, Narela and Bhorgarh.

The relocation scheme of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) was rolled out in 1996 following the directions of the Supreme Court.

The scheme was formulated to relocate industries from the non-conforming and residential areas which were in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

An official from the L-G Office said, “The scheme was entrusted to DSIIDC in 1998 and allotments in the scheme began in 1999 which finished in 2010. It received a total of 51,837 applications, out of which 27,985 were found eligible for allotment of industries.”

However, these areas still lack basic infrastructure like roads, power, sewer lines and water and transport facilities, the official added.

Saxena, at a review meeting, expressed shock at the inaction on the part of the departments. The L-G asked for a list of all officers who had served during the time period with responsibility being fixed for stringent action.

Saxena also noted that inaction on the part of Delhi Government has led to setting up of illegal industrial units that were polluting Delhi’s air, an official said.

The official said the representatives of industry flagged the issue that as fundamental infrastructure is missing from the area, it is impossible to operate industrial units in such conditions.

Till date, 21,759 allotments have been made. Out of these, 21,458 of the allottees have deposited full cost of the plots. Of these, 15,838 plots have been given in Bawana, followed by 3,917 in Bhorgarh, 1,467 in Narela, 376 in Jhilmil, 85 in Badli and 76 at Patparganj, the L-G office official said.

The L-G found that in 308 cases, possession was still pending despite the allottees having deposited full cost of the plots. Also DSIIDC was yet to execute a lease deed in 1,384 cases despite possession been taken by allottees.

