 L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission

L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission

L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission

VK Saxena, Lieutenant-Governor, Delhi



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday approved the dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD).

The L-G ordered for the removal of its non-official members, till a mechanism is developed for screening and selection of domain experts as its vice-chairman and members, as per the rules.

The DDCD is a think-tank of the Delhi Government responsible for drafting various initiatives. Saxena alleged that the creation of DDCD by the AAP-led Delhi Government was solely to extend financial benefits and patronage to favoured political figures with partisan leanings.

Officials from Raj Niwas claimed that positions were appointed by the political leadership and allowed to continue at the Chief Minister’s discretion. The screening process was not transparent and huge salaries were paid from the public exchequer which were incommensurate to the duties assigned, the officials added.

Saxena described this as nepotism and favouritism, accusing the government of disregarding rules. According to a report from the Planning Department, DDCD members lacked defined work allocations, making the continuation of non-official members not only “undesirable” but also potentially illegal.

Saxena also highlighted that all members were being paid salaries equivalent to that of a Secretary to the Government of India. Last September, the Services Department raised concerns about the salaries paid to non-official members. The L-G has instructed the Finance Department to explore the possibility of recovering these payments.

In response, the AAP referred to these actions as petty politics. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurah Bharadwaj said they would approach the Supreme Court against the L-G’s decision. He argued that the dissolution of the commission, approved by the L-G, interfered with the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister.

Currently, CM Arvind Kejriwal is in custody in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy.

Bharadwaj remarked, “It’s well known that commissions, committees and boards under the Central Government or BJP-ruled state governments include political appointees without any competitive examination.”

He further pointed out the irony that even Saxena’s appointment as L-G was a political one, made without advertising the position or conducting any interviews.

Kejriwal govt misused panel: BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP welcomed the temporary dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is regrettable that the Kejriwal government misused the commission, which was intended to facilitate development work, for the financial uplift of political allies.” He highlighted that the DDDC, initially established to enhance Delhi’s development and administrative framework with experts from various fields, had become a tool for securing permanent positions for AAP workers. tns

#VK Saxena


