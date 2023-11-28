L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

The Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena dissolved the existing standing committee constituted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ensuring quality of investigation in criminal cases and their prosecution for being in violation of Supreme Court and Centre’s direction.

No reason to continue panel There is no reason for continuation of the existing standing committee and even the L-G’s predecessor had objected to it. No proposal for the reconstitution of the said panel was submitted. An official, l-g office

The Standing Committee was headed by Standing Counsel (Criminal) Delhi High Court and Additional Standing Counsel as member.

Saxena approved the proposal for its reconstitution with Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) as Chairman and Principal Secretary (Law), Director (Prosecution) and Special Commissioner of Police, as members.

The SC in January, 2014 in the State of Gujarat vs. Kishan Bhai case, directed the Home Department of every state to constitute a standing committee of senior police officers and Prosecution Departments to examine all order of acquittal and to record reason for the failure of prosecution in each case.

“The L-G noted that there was no reason or justification for continuation of the existing standing committee and even his predecessor had time and again objected to it. However, no proposal for reconstitution of the said Committee was submitted.” an official at the L-G office said.

“Saxena observed that the lackadaisical approach of the ruling dispensation in this case, seems to be an attempt to control the service matters of police and prosecution officials, which is not in their executive domain and it is a settled principle of law that the thing which cannot be done directly, shall not be done indirectly in a clandestine manner.” the official added.

Officials said, the L-G noted that the existing committee is a part of prosecution and entrusted with the presentation of cases before the Court and “therefore, their role in such cases also comes under purview of the Committee and inclusion of these officers in the standing committee should be viewed as an attempt to dilute the directions issued by the SC and MHA.

