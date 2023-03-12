L-G flags poor hygiene at Wazirabad plant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena today in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the issue of alleged unhygienic conditions at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant here.

In the letter, LG also mentioned about gross inaction on part of the Delhi Jal Board in cleaning and removing the silt from Wazirabad barrage reservoir, which supplies water to Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants.

“Despite a desilting contract being in place since 2013, the depth of the reservoir has reduced from 4.26 metre to 0.42 metre in the past 8 years,” the LG said.

Reacting to the letter, Water Minister of Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj asked the Delhi L-G to take cognisance of illegal sand mining in Haryana.