L-G gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge Supreme Court acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder convicts

New Delhi, November 21
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence, official said on Monday.
Saxena has also approved engaging Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi government in the case, a senior official said.
“The L-G has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused,” the official said.
The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi, which was upheld by the Delhi High Court.
They had appealed against the sentence in the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7, 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.
