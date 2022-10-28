L-G inaugurates 4 artificial waterfalls

PTI

New Delhi, October 27

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday inaugurated four artificial waterfalls at the Asola Bhati mines, a move aimed at promoting eco-tourism and facilitating growth of flora and fauna in the area.

Located at Neeli Jheel inside the Asola Bhati mines, the four sites for waterfalls were carefully selected on the basis of their geological and morphological features.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said the initiative emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of rejuvenating the city and providing enhanced as well as augmented facilities to

the residents.

These waterfalls are expected to attract domestic visitors, tourists, schools students, environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts amongst others, the statement issued by the Raj Niwas said.

The sites had no sediments and were hard rocky patches that surfaced after erosion of sediments over the last three decades since mining activities were banned at the Bhati Mines, it added.

The waterfalls were been created by pumping up water from the Neeli Jheel to around 100-ft high rocky ledges from where the water plunges back into the water body, it said.

The waterfall simulated at four different ledges/cliffs not only provides an eco-tourism hub with beautiful scenic views but also support greater saturation of dissolved oxygen and facilitate growth of flora and fauna in the stagnant water body, the statement said.