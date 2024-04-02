L-G inspects work at Sanjay Van

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena visited Sanjay Van and Mehrauli Archaeological Park in south Delhi on Monday to inspect and review the progress of ongoing comprehensive restoration and beautification works undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The deadline for these works has been set before the onset of the monsoon.

During his previous visit last month, Saxena instructed DDA officials to commence work immediately on filling water bodies in Sanjay Van. Additionally, he gave directions to conserve and restore historical sites such as Balban’s Tomb, Jamali Kamali Mosque and Rajon ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archaeological Park under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Officials from the L-G House said, “These heritage monuments will be developed as new public assets for the Capital and will help Delhi emerge as a heritage city. Most of the works at both sites have been completed and are already drawing a large number of visitors since October last year when the L-G inaugurated the renovated Mehrauli Archaeological Park.”

Recently, these sites have been handed over to the DDA by the ASI, which is assisting in the protection and restoration of the monuments. The Culture Ministry has also agreed that DDA will utilise its resources to execute the conservation works, while ASI, with its expertise, will supervise the conservation efforts.

During the visit to Sanjay Van, the Lieutenant-Governor inspected the baolis (stepwells) and directed officials to ensure the protection and restoration of water sources and the entire area. Additionally, he instructed the restoration of drains and wells that are drying up and identified spots for cultural programmes and events.

At Mehrauli Archaeological Park, while appreciating the progress, the Lieutenant-Governor directed officials to develop a time-bound plan for restoration, preservation and encroachment removal within the park.

“Saxena also instructed the accompanying officials of DDA and ASI to identify and preserve scattered carved stones and relics for potential museum display. In October last year, Saxena unveiled the restored Quli Khan’s Tomb and Metcalfe’s boathouse, which is now operating as a successful café alongside the rejuvenated water body with illumination installations,” officials said.

