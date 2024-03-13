L-G, Kejri inaugurate engineered landfill site

PTI

New Delhi, March 12

Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated an engineered landfill site in Southeast Delhi’s Tehkhand for scientific disposal of solid waste.

Spread over 15.47 acres, the garbage disposal plant was built for Rs 42.31 crore with assistance from IIT-Delhi. It will help eradicate pollution and ensure cleanliness in the city, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the engineered landfill site will also assist in reducing garbage mountains and facilitate the disposal of ash from waste to energy plants.

“Until now, ash was dumped on these garbage mountains. Approximately 500 tonnes of ash were dumped daily. But now, the ash generated from the waste to energy plant will be deposited at the engineered landfill site,” it said.

The main feature of the site is a 100 KLD leachate treatment plant, which will help in decomposing waste in a new process, the statement said.

