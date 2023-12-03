L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena today launched the ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan” in North West Delhi. The campaign will be funded and implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

An official at the Raj Niwas said, “The campaign has an earmarked amount of more than Rs 800 crore for creating and upgrading basic infrastructure, livelihoods, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use and water management, among others.”

The commencement of works for Delhi’s first grazing ground on a seven-acre plot at Jaunti village marked the launch of the campaign. It would provide fodder to around 4,000 livestock at Jaunti and adjoining villages.

Officials said the L-G said the land should be levelled properly so that even animals would not have any problem in reaching the grazing ground and the nearby pond.

Saxena said, “The Rs 800 crore fund for village development in Delhi, which was never utilised in the past years, will now be used for the development of these villages. The fund has been transferred to the DDA, following the transfer of Gram Sabha Land.

An action plan will also be prepared for each village in consultation with the residents. Earlier, the L-G had undertaken the development of five villages as model villages in North West Delhi, namely Qutabgarh, Nizampur, Rawta, Deorala and Jaunti.

#VK Saxena