L-G okays conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

In a relief to thousands of small and medium industrial units in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Friday approved the conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold. These plots were originally allotted by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) under the Relocation Scheme of 1998.

The decision to extend the Conversion Scheme-2005 to industrial plots allotted under the Relocation Scheme will directly benefit nearly 22,000 industrial units/plots that were relocated by DSIIDC back in 2000-2001. This move addresses a longstanding demand of entrepreneurs who were unable to sell or transfer these plots despite their usage for over two decades.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delayed process and inadequate infrastructure development in the relocated industrial areas, the L-G highlighted the failure of DSIIDC to provide essential amenities as a major constraint for many allottees. Concerns were raised regarding the lack of clarity on the number of industries relocated under the scheme and the insufficient infrastructure in certain industrial areas.

To encourage original allottees to shift from non-conforming areas and utilise the industrial plots effectively, the L-G granted ‘in-principle’ approval to the proposal, subject to specific conditions.

These conditions include completion of construction, closure of industrial units in non-conforming areas, payment of conversion charges and adherence to a deadline of March 31, 2025, for completion of the conversion process.

Furthermore, the LG directed the formulation of a comprehensive policy to ensure transparency in the implementation process, including online application submissions and field verifications of non-conforming unit closures. This policy aims to streamline the relocation scheme and facilitate the transition of industrial units to freehold status within a specified timeframe.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena