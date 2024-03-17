L-G okays conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold

New Delhi, March 16
In a relief to thousands of small and medium industrial units in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Friday approved the conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold. These plots were originally allotted by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) under the Relocation Scheme of 1998.
The decision to extend the Conversion Scheme-2005 to industrial plots allotted under the Relocation Scheme will directly benefit nearly 22,000 industrial units/plots that were relocated by DSIIDC back in 2000-2001. This move addresses a longstanding demand of entrepreneurs who were unable to sell or transfer these plots despite their usage for over two decades.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the delayed process and inadequate infrastructure development in the relocated industrial areas, the L-G highlighted the failure of DSIIDC to provide essential amenities as a major constraint for many allottees. Concerns were raised regarding the lack of clarity on the number of industries relocated under the scheme and the insufficient infrastructure in certain industrial areas.
To encourage original allottees to shift from non-conforming areas and utilise the industrial plots effectively, the L-G granted ‘in-principle’ approval to the proposal, subject to specific conditions.
These conditions include completion of construction, closure of industrial units in non-conforming areas, payment of conversion charges and adherence to a deadline of March 31, 2025, for completion of the conversion process.
Furthermore, the LG directed the formulation of a comprehensive policy to ensure transparency in the implementation process, including online application submissions and field verifications of non-conforming unit closures. This policy aims to streamline the relocation scheme and facilitate the transition of industrial units to freehold status within a specified timeframe.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...