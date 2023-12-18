L-G okays prosecution of 11 accused in passport fraud cases

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 17

In a crackdown on passport fraud, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has granted approval for the prosecution of 11 individuals, including agents, involved in obtaining passports and travel documents through false and forged means.

Since April 2023, a string of cases against 69 persons in 46 FIRs under the Passports Act have been presented before Saxena.

The L-G expressed deep concern over untraceable agents, often the masterminds behind these rackets, exploiting unsuspecting individuals. While reviewing six of these cases, he learnt that eight agents alleged to be involved in such scams remained elusive.

Highlighting the urgency to address undue delays, Saxena raised eyebrows at the submission timeline, citing an instance where a case filed in 2007 reached his desk on November 30, 2023, after more than 16 years.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the lapses in following established protocols. He directed the Home Department and the Delhi Police to strictly adhere to the instructions, investigate the delays and hold responsible officers accountable.

Saxena stressed the need for the Delhi Police to intensify efforts to identify and trace co-accused agents, examining their culpability and swiftly processing matters under the Passports Act.

Considering the evidence presented against each individual, Saxena granted approval for prosecuting 11 accused in cases he deemed “fit” for prosecution under Section 15 of the Act.

In a notable case, Saxena ordered the Delhi Police to investigate the involvement of staff from the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Mumbai, and officials of the Maharashtra Police, who facilitated the issuance of passports in Mumbai.

Before this latest batch of cases, Saxena, from April 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023, had sanctioned prosecution in 40 FIRs, involving 52 passengers and six agents. As many as 17 agents in these cases remain untraceable.

#VK Saxena