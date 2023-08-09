L-G okays prosecution of 2 for anti-national slogans

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accorded sanction for prosecution of two persons accused of spreading anti-national slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad” at the behest of banned outfit — Sikh for Justice (SFJ) — earlier this year.

Pro-Khalistani graffiti Vikram Singh and Balram Singh were arrested for drawing of multiple pro-Khalistani graffiti in Delhi on January 19

Accused Vikram Singh and Balram Singh were arrested by the Delhi Police for drawing of multiple pro-Khalistani graffiti in areas of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Pachim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and other adjoining parts of western Delhi on January 19.

Graffiti with anti-national slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ etc were drawn by the accused persons, who during investigation disclosed that they indulged in such activities on the instructions of fugitive secessionist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of SFJ.

The Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1)of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

Saxena has granted prosecution sanction under Section 196 (1) of CrPC in the case registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for the commission of offence under Section 153B and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Section 153B of IPC deals with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integrity and social and religious harmony. During investigations, the Delhi Police seized USB pen drives containing CCTV footage, proof of payments and location of mobile phones of the accused in the area where graffiti were made.

