L-G orders probe into ‘misuse’ of funds by child rights’ body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday ordered for a special audit into the alleged misuse of funds in the functioning of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The Department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi Government proposed an inquiry after it noticed that the budget demands by the child rights body increased from Rs 2 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 15.2 crore in the current financial year.

An official said the WCD Department also alleged that the salary component of the body had increased from Rs 17 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 2 crore in the current financial year.

Several consultants were hired and the salary of the chairperson and members was increased without following laid-down procedures, which envisage that any increase needs the approval of the L-G, the official added.

“It was found that the child rights body was incurring expenditures and engaging itself in activities beyond its mandate and scope of work particularly in the case of Government of India schemes such as Integrated Child Development Schemes (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana (PMVVY) and PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyan,” an official from the L-G office said.

The official added that the department proposed the inquiry and a special audit before any further request for allocation of funds.

The Directorate of Vigilance found that the body was not adhering to the provisions as envisaged in the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 and DCPCR Rules, 2008 etc, officials said.

The directorate found that the body was not replying properly to the audit para of Comptroller and Auditor General and test audit notes. Also, it was not submitting utilisation details to the administrative department, it added.

