L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, today recalled all the files related to courts and justice delivery from the Law Minister’s office due to delay in their clearance.

The files and proposals pertain to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the Capital.

Officials at Raj Niwas said, “Saxena invoked Rule 19 (5) of Transaction of Business Rules of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), 1993.”

Saxena further issued directions that all such files be submitted to him for decision within three days. These files are pending with Minister (Law), GNCTD, for up to six months, the officials added.

The files include proposals for the construction of district court complex at Rohini and lawyers’ chamber at Rouse Avenue Court.

Other files pertain to the procurement of thin-clint machines for district courts, printers for family courts, constitution of State and District Legal Services Authority, an official said.

The official said files on the appointment of “Official Receiver”, constitution of panels of the GNCTD and a file on “enhancement of allowances to retired Chief Justice and Judges of the Delhi HC” are also pending.

The L-G Secretariat sent a letter to the Principal Secretary (Law and Justice) with the copy endorsed to the Office of the Chief Minister, after a report submitted by the Principal Secretary (Law and Justice) on December 4 invoking 45 (J) of the GNCTD Act, 1991, the official said.

“The letter from the Principal Secretary has brought to the notice of the L-G Secretariat 18 such files and the fact that he had also written to the Law Minister to expeditiously decide on these files on November 13, but had got no response,” the official added.

Saxena, while recalling the files, expressed his serious view of the pendency of such large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration and pointed out that delays by the Minister (Law), the GNCTD was creating barriers in administration of justice in the Capital of the country and affecting people in general, the official further added.

