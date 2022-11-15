L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer SM Ali for allowing ‘illegal resolutions of the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB)’ at the behest of its then Chairman Amanatullah Khan, during his (Ali’s) tenure as CEO of the Waqf Board, sources said today.

Ali has been accused by the CBI of indulging in acts of Omission and Commission, that include, not opposing the illegal resolution passed by the Board for appointment of its CEO and several other contractual staff in blatant disregard of his responsibilities.

The L-G has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the CCS (CCA), Rules 1965, the source said.

“Emanating out of the CBI inquiry against Amanatullah Khan, the SP’s report in the same matter has also found that SM Ali, as CEO and Member of the DWB, executed the illegal resolution passed by the Board for appointment of Mehboob Alam as the CEO and also formally handed over charge to him as his successor,” the source said.

The advertisements published for the post of CEO was in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules and apart from appointing the CEO, the said advertisement also formed the basis for other staff on a contractual basis.

“The said advertisement was published and recruitments were made against it during SM Ali’s tenure as CEO and being the CEO, it was his duty to object to the illegal resolution passed by the Board in its meeting, where Ali was also present as the Member Secretary,” the source said.