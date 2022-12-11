Lieutenant Governor refers DDCD issue to President

New Delhi, December 10
A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued directions recalling the Lieutenant Governor’s order restricting Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), from discharging the duties, the L-G referred the matter to President Droupadi Murmu.
"As there is difference of opinion on the matter, the L-G has referred the same to the President and no action can be taken without the consideration of the President," an L-G secretariat statement said a day after Kejriwal ordered recall of L-G's order regarding sealing of Jasmine Shah's office.
Reacting to the L-G's move, Delhi government sources claimed, "Reference by the L-G to President is illegal. He has to refer the matter to the CM and the Cabinet before referring any issue to the President. He has not done so. This reference is also against an SC judgment."
The L-G had in November ordered that Shah be restricted from discharge of duties as vice chairman of DDCD and barred from using privileges and facilities linked to the office. The Lieutenant Governor had also asked Chief Minister Kejriwal to sack Shah for alleged misuse of the DDCD office for political purposes.
