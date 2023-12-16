L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Friday turned down Vigilance Minister Atishi’s proposal against the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar in Bamnoli land acquisition matter.

Atishi had filed a proposal to the L-G in a ‘Preliminary Report’ submitted against Naresh Kumar.

Officials at the L-G office said, “Saxena noted that the resubmitted file was nothing but re-spinning of theories by the minister and there were no new facts presented to buttress her illogical arguments.”

“It appears that the entire exercise/intention for resubmission of the file was only an attempt to mislead the general public and the Courts from the core issue for reasons best known to the minister.” the officials added.

Saxena on November 19 had disposed an earlier file submitted by the Minister and forwarded to Saxena by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Saxena had in a reasoned order held that the report submitted by Atishi was half baked, incorrect, based on preconceived assumptions, and presumptions, an official said.

The official added that an inquiry was already underway and any such step would hamper the investigation.

