 L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams the order

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

According to officials, L-G Saxena approved the department's proposal regarding the termination of appointments. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 2

An order was issued to terminate 223 contractual employees of the Delhi Commission for Women after Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to a proposal on it, officials said on Thursday.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government has directed the DCW to sack the contractual staffers who it said were hired without "following due procedure".

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the order.

In a Hindi post on X, she said, "LG Saheb has issued a 'Tughlaqi' order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, there are a total of 90 staffers in the Women's Commission, out of which only 8 people have been given by the government, the rest are on a contract for 3 months each."

"If all the contract staff are removed, the Women's Commission will be locked. Why are these people doing this? This organisation is built with blood and sweat. Instead of giving it staff and protection, you are destroying it from the roots? As long as I am alive, I will not let the Women's Commission be closed. Put me in jail, don't oppress women!" Maliwal said.

According to officials, Saxena approved the department's proposal regarding the termination of appointments, following which the department issued an order on it.

"... the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the department that the appointments of contractual staff engaged in DCW without having sanctioned posts and without following due procedures is void- ab-initio and the same cannot be allowed to continue in DCW," read an official order issued by the WCD department on Monday.

"Therefore, the approval of the government is hereby conveyed to Delhi Commission for Women to discontinue the services of all contractual staff with immediate effect who have been appointed by DCW at any point of time, by going beyond its delegated power and without following various procedures laid down and in violation of DCW Act/rules/regulations/guidelines issued by Govt of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) from time to time," the order read.

The order said the Delhi government has provided 40 sanctioned posts in the DCW "in compliance of sub-section (i) of section 5 of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994".

The Act reads, "The government shall provide the commission with such officers and employees as may be necessary for the efficient performance of the functions of the Commission under this Act."    

The DCW has violated the statutory provisions of the DCW Act, 1994, and various standing instructions of the Department of Finance and Planning Department by creating 223 posts and "engaging staff without following due procedure".

"...no study was conducted to assess the actual requirement of additional staff and eligibility criteria for each post, no administrative approval and expenditure sanctioned was obtained from the GNCTD for engaging such manpower and applications for such posts were not formally invited, role and responsibility for any of these posts were not assigned and emoluments of some of the incumbents which were decided at the time of initial appointment, were enhanced very sharply and arbitrarily," read the order. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha #VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

2
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

3
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

4
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

6
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

7
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

8
India

Hindu marriage is sacred; shouldn’t be trivialised as ‘song & dance’, ‘wining & dining’ event: Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

10
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

The court agrees to list it for Friday

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

CBI not under control of Union of India, Centre tells SC on West Bengal government’s suit

CBI not under control of Union of India, Centre tells SC on West Bengal government’s suit

The West Bengal government has filed an original suit in the...

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams ...

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Low attendance in Delhi schools day after bomb scare; principals revisit evacuation plans for future

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

Murder accused nabbed after brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold