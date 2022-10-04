 L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2 : The Tribune India

L-G takes exception to Kejri’s absence at Rajghat on Oct 2

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of “utter disregard” for the commemoration of birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

In a letter, he termed the absence of Kejriwal and his ministers at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, on Sunday “unacceptable and appalling”, saying such events called for “commemoration of much beyond the issuing of symbolic advertisements in newspapers that your government very promptly did”.

He’s acting at PM modi’s behest: AAP hits back

  • L-G VK Saxena, in a letter on Monday, said the absence of Kejriwal and his ministers at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat was ‘unacceptable’ and ‘appalling’
  • He said the events called for ‘commemoration much beyond the issuing of symbolic advertisements in newspapers’
  • The AAP hit back, saying Kejriwal could not attend the programmes as he was campaigning in Gujarat for the Assembly elections
  • “Kejri’s rally was in contrast to PM’s where ‘empty chairs’ greeted him. The PM is livid. The L-G has written a letter on PM’s orders,” AAP said

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back, saying Kejriwal could not attend the programmes as he was campaigning in Gujarat for the Assembly polls and also accused Saxena of acting at the behest of PM Narendra Modi.

“Kejriwal addressed a massive rally in a tribal area of Gujarat, a contrast to ‘empty chairs’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Ahmedabad two days ago. The PM is livid. The L-G has written the letter on PM’s instructions,” it said.

The L-G said neither Kejriwal nor his ministers were present at the two memorials even though President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Prime Minister and representatives of foreign missions in India, among others, were present to pay homage.

The L-G noted that Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia was “perfunctorily present” there for a few minutes, but “did not deem the occasion fit enough to stay the course.

“It is with a deep sense of pain, regret and disappointment that I draw your attention towards the utter disregard displayed by you and the government headed by you towards the commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti and the jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Lal Bahadur Shastriji yesterday,” the letter read.

“In accepting the invite from the Delhi Government, the President’s Secretariat had clearly apprised the Chief Minister through his Additional Secretary, that it was expected of the Chief Minister to be present at the programme and receive the President at Vijay Ghat,” the letter read.

Saxena said organising the homage function at Vijay Ghat was the responsibility of the city government and the invitations for the programme on Sunday were issued in the name of the Chief Minister. “However, you were absent from the programme at Vijay Ghat and the Deputy Chief Minister who came there, left the venue without waiting for the President.

“This is not only highly improper, but prima facie amounts to deliberate breach of protocol indicative of disrespect and insult to the President,” the letter stated.

