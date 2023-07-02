 L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project : The Tribune India

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

A station of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. PTI file



New Delhi, July 1

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved allotment of 297 square metres of land at Jangpura for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday. The allotment of the land, belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, had been “pending for the last two years” and was critical for implementation of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, they said.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service RAPIDX on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly. The project is helmed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The L-G has approved the land allotment keeping in view the national importance and public interest involved in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, a senior official said. This land was required for providing connectivity with the stabling yard at Jangpura from the Ring Road at Nehru Nagar for implementation of the 82.15-km semi-high speed rail corridor currently under construction, he said.

In June 2021, the DUSIB had granted working permission for the RRTS on “as is where is” basis, but the transfer of land on permanent basis was pending since then, and therefore, work could not take off freely, officials said.

Three other government agencies — the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Delhi Jal Board and the housing and urban affairs ministry — had already transferred their land to the NCRTC, but the DUSIB was yet to transfer its land, they added. There was no immediate reaction from the DUSIB or the Delhi government on this.

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says FM

Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister

Wants momentum to continue to power economy

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

Will act as soon as we get UCC draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Will act as soon as we get Uniform Civil Code draft: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11

Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court’s surrender order over riots

Supreme Court relief for Teesta Setalvad, stays Gujarat High Court's surrender order over riots


