L-G wants 3 lakh tulips to bloom across Delhi

New Delhi, December 26
In addition to the usual New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks across the city too will soon be adorned with tulip flowers.
The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) has instructed that against 1.5 lakh tulips planted last year, three lakh tulips be planted in the New Delhi area this season. Tulips would be planted in prominent places like diplomatic area of Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden and Nehru Park, RML round about etc.
Besides these, under the Winter Action Plan, seasonal flowers of various species would be planted at vantage points and parks with high footfall.
“Saxena over the year chaired meetings and discussions with the horticulture divisions of various departments and agencies and reviewed their preparedness with regards to flower plantation and other activities,” an official said.
The L-G had taken up the matter of sourcing tulips with the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, an official said.
