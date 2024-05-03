Labour Day: IGNCA lithography exhibition celebrates ‘ordinary’ lives

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Conservation and Archives Division of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) presented a captivating exhibition titled ‘People and Places of India – A Retrospect’ to mark International Labour Day on Wednesday.

The exhibition showcased lithographs by Karl Erich Muller from the IGNCA Archives, offering a poignant reflection of ordinary lives.

IGNCA member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi, who was the chief guest, highlighted the significance of lithographs in capturing the essence of everyday life. Lithography is defined as the process of printing from a smooth surface like a metal plate that is specially prepared in a way that ink only sticks to the design to be printed.

Joshi praised Karl Erich Muller’s ability to convey profound teachings through his art and commended the Conservation and Archives team for curating such a relevant exhibition. He said, “Lithographs by Muller encapsulate the essence of ordinary lives, reminding us of the value of simplicity and the power of art to convey profound teachings.”

Dattatraya Apte, a distinguished lithography and printmaking artist, was the guest of honour. He said he had a deep connection with Muller’s creations, emphasising their archival value and portrayal of societal challenges. “Muller’s lithographs serve as a mirror to society, offering a poignant glimpse into the challenges and realities of his era,” Apte said.

Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean of the Kalanidhi Division, also lauded the efforts of the Conservation and Archives Division in organising the exhibition. He said, “Exhibitions like this are vital in making IGNCA’s cultural archives accessible to the public, offering an unaltered portrayal of historical narratives.”

Kumar Sanjay Jha, Archivist at IGNCA, spoke about Muller’s significant contributions to art and his profound connection with India. He emphasised the importance of Muller’s depiction of various aspects of everyday life in the 1970s.

