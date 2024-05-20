Lack of basic amenities adds to patients’ woes

The lack of basic amenities at the OPD and the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital in Faridabad has become an ordeal for patients and attendants accompanying them to the hospital. The waiting hall of the OPD is not air-conditioned and patients have to make their own arrangements for drinking water as most of the water coolers there are defunct. The wards too don’t have air-conditioners or coolers. The authorities must ensure that these defeciencies are removed as soon as possible.

Satish Chopra, Faridabad

Contaminated water supply leads to health problems

Residents of West Delhi are upset over contaminated water, for it smells of chemicals. Many people have complained of skin allergies after using contaminated water. Bathing and brushing teeth with the water supplied by the MC is leading to health problems. The authorities must look into the issue and ensure clean water to residents.

Purav, Vikaspuri, Delhi

