 Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow during the campaign in New Delhi. File photo



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, June 4

Despite running a high-pitch campaign, led by its national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) drew a blank in the Capital in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP’s performance is seen as particularly bad as the party had defeated the BJP to clinch 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Besides, it commands a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

One of the reasons for the surprising result is said to be the lack of bonhomie between the Congress’ and AAP’s cadres, due to which votes of one party could not be transferred to the other, despite the strong coordination between the party leaders.

No one expected AAP to win all four Lok Sabha seats that it contested in the Capital, owing to the negative publicity it received due to the alleged involvement of its leadership in the excise policy scam. But a complete rout despite an alliance with the Congress has come as a surprise.

Many expected AAP to get sympathy votes after Arvind Kejriwal was jailed and later released on a 21-day interim bail to campaign, but the results have proven otherwise.

AAP’s slogan — ‘Jail ka jawaab, vote se’ — could not bear fruits for the party. Even as Sunita Kejriwal held roadshows in support of AAP candidates, urging people to vote for the INDIA bloc against her husband’s arrest, it apparently did not appeal to voters.

In the national context, the Aam Aadmi Party won in three of the 22 constituencies, from which it contested. In Punjab, AAP contested alone from 13 seats and managed to win three seats in the state. In Gujarat, it fought on the Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats, while in Assam, it fielded candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh. It also contested from a seat in Haryana.

A star campaigner for the INDIA bloc, Kejriwal was frequently seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Scheme, which was announced in the Delhi Budget eyeing the General Election, also failed to reap rewards for the party.

‘No sympathy votes’

  • No one expected AAP to win all the four Lok Sabha seats that it contested in the Capital, after the alleged excise policy scam.
  • However, a complete rout despite an alliance with the Congress has come as a surprise.
  • Many expected AAP to get sympathy votes after Arvind Kejriwal was jailed and later released on a 21-day interim bail to campaign for the party, but the results have proven otherwise.
  • Even in the national context, AAP could only win three of the 22 seats, from which it contested.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress gains 5 seats, BJP down from 10 to 5 seats

2
Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

3
J & K

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins 2 seats; Omar, Mehbooba concede defeat

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

5
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

6
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

10
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Amritpal, Sarabjeet come up trumps | AAP wins three constitu...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

BJP’s Delhi run continues, but victory margins decline

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site