Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday approved the acquisition of land for the Phase III of the Barapullah Elevated Road Project between Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar.

An official at the Raj Niwas said Saxena approved acquisition of 0.63 hectares in Nangli Rajapur village near Sarai Kale Khan.

The official said Saxena expressed displeasure over the delay in the project due to the inaction on the part of the officers. He reportedly blamed that ‘inefficiency’ and ‘inaction’ on the part of the government had stalled the project for the last six years.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saxena is designated as the competent authority as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RFCTLARR), 2013.

The L-G said the project began without having requisite land parcels in hand. Besides, the authorities did not make any efforts for timely acquisition of land, thereby affecting the project, said an official.

The official further quoted Saxena saying that hundreds of crores of public funds were spent on the project even though the government did not have possession of the requisite land.

Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to identify officers responsible for the delay and report back to the L-G Secretariat for further action. He also issued directions for taking action against further delays in the project and asked officers concerned to bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Minister-in-charge, said an official at the L-G Office.

The third phase of the project, an extension of the project that was completed in 2010, was conceived in 2015 with a target of completion in 2017, the official added.

#VK Saxena